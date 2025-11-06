Assam: Haidar Hussain to be conferred with Siu-Ka-Pha Award 2025

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Eminent journalist, writer, and intellectual Haidar Hussain has been named for the Siu-Ka-Pha Award 2025, to be conferred by the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba-Chatra Parishad (AJYCP).

Informing this, AJYCP president Palash Changmai and general secretary Bijon Bayan stated that the organization has been organizing the central Siu-Ka-Pha Festival every year at Sonari in Charaideo district, inspired by the ideals of Chao-Lung Siu-Ka-Pha, the great founder of the greater Assamese nation. The festival aims to rekindle the values of unity, culture, and social harmony in contemporary Assamese society.

As part of this celebration, AJYCP presents the prestigious Siu-Ka-Pha Award annually to distinguished individuals who have made significant contributions to Assam's social, economic, cultural, and literary spheres. For 2025, the award will be conferred upon Haider Hussain during a grand ceremony to be held on December 2 at the central Siu-Ka-Pha Festival in Sonari.

It is noteworthy that the first Siu-Ka-Pha Award was presented to the celebrated artiste Zubeen Garg.

