Assam: Heavy rain triggers flooding on NH-27 at Jorabat; traffic movement severely hit

GUWAHATI: Following heavy downpours on Sunday, a key stretch of National Highway 27 (NH-27) at Jorabat was submerged under several feet of water, disrupting traffic between Guwahati and Upper Assam.

Reports stated that water levels under the Jorabat flyover rose to three to four feet, creating an artificial flood-like situation and forcing vehicles to divert onto the flyover. The sudden inundation caused massive congestion, with several vehicles breaking down due to waterlogging.

Authorities restricted movement through the submerged stretch and directed vehicles to use the flyover to maintain partial traffic flow. Despite the diversion, long queues of stranded vehicles were observed along the route.

Commuters reported severe delays, with some vehicles trapped in stagnant water for hours. “We were stuck for nearly an hour. The water level was so high that smaller vehicles could not move at all,” said a local motorist.

Officials warned that continued rainfall could further raise water levels, worsening the situation on the busy national highway. The incident once again highlighted Guwahati’s recurring problem of artificial flooding, particularly in areas critical to regional connectivity, such as Jorabat.

