Assam Highways Plagued by Corruption: Gogoi Blames Greed and Neglect for Tragic Accidents

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and MP Gaurav Gogoi has expressed deep grief over the heartbreaking road accident that occurred in Kaziranga. Reacting before the media and on the social media platform, Gogoi said that the national highways in Assam have now turned into mere dens of corruption. He stated that the quality of highway construction has deteriorated to such an extent that horrific road accidents of this nature are occurring in the state every month.

Terming the accident, which claimed many lives, as extremely unfortunate, the MP said that this tragic incident could have been completely prevented had the government and departmental authorities shown goodwill. Gogoi expressed outrage, asserting that the deplorable condition of the state's highways today is solely due to widespread corruption, the excessive greed of contractors, and their secret nexus with politicians, the consequences of which ordinary people are being forced to suffer.

Coming down heavily on the Central government, the Gogoi questioned why the Government of India is collecting toll taxes from the people of Assam while failing to properly repair the national highways accordingly. He mentioned that he has repeatedly raised the issue of national highways not being properly repaired despite collecting tolls from the people of Assam on the floor of Parliament in the past as well. Gogoi extended his deepest condolences to the families of those killed in tragic accident.