Assam: Home Department Transferred APS Commandants

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Home Department ordered transfers of senior Assam Police Service (APS) officers in partial modification of an earlier notification, citing public service requirements. As per the order, Dr Rubul Gogoi, APS (DR-2004), who was serving as Commandant of the 27th Assam Police Battalion at Khajuabeel in Udalguri, was transferred and posted as Commandant of the 2nd Assam Police Battalion at Makum in Tinsukia. The transfer took effect from the date he assumed charge, replacing Santanu Kumar Dutta, APS, who was transferred. In a related order, Santanu Kumar Dutta, APS, who had been posted as Commandant of the 2nd Assam Police Battalion at Makum, was transferred and posted as Commandant of the 24th Assam Police Battalion at Charaimari in Baksa. His posting also took effect from the date of taking over charge. He replaced Satya Ranjan Saikia, APS, who had been transferred earlier; vide a notification dated January 12, 2026. The department stated that the transfers were carried out in the interest of public service.

