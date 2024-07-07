Assam: ‘IAP Ki Baat, Community Ke Saath’ launched; IAP to promote ‘Tackling Cough with Care’

GUWAHATI: The Indian Academy of Paediatrics (lAP) launched the “lAP Ki Baat, Community Ke Saath” campaign, addressing critical issues in child health. Aligned with the Presidential Action Plan for 2024 and 2025, this initiative aims to engage communities and disseminate vital information on child health over two years. Having received encouraging feedback from the community and stakeholders on topics such as obesity, measles, autism, Down syndrome, and thalassemia, lAP strives to provide accessible and relevant information, contributing to societal well-being. lAP is now launching its 8th awareness campaign, “Tackling Cough with Care.”

Coughing is a natural protective reflex. Coughing is one of the most common symptoms in children, especially infants and preschoolers. Viral infections and allergies are the most common causes.

Timely immunization against infectious diseases is a step towards protection. Teaching children proper cough manners prevents the spread of infection. Avoiding irritants at home (tobacco smoke, strong perfumes and deodorants, agarbathis, etc.) helps reduce allergic cough.

In most children, coughing usually subsides within three weeks; if prolonged and persistent, disrupting sleep, activity, and feeding, it needs investigation. Contrary to popular belief, over-the-counter (OTC) cough syrups are unnecessary for most children and can be harmful if used inappropriately. Home remedies like honey and warm liquids are generally helpful for children. Useful medications include bronchodilators for allergic coughs and antihistamine syrups for post-nasal drip. Your paediatrician is the best guide to helping your child and may recommend investigations like chest X-rays or blood tests if needed.

Dr. GV Basavaraja, National lAP President 2024, emphasises, “The ‘lAP Ki Baat, Community Ke Saath’ campaign is vital for ensuring the well-being of children nationwide. By providing accurate and credible information on cough, we aim to empower parents and caregivers to make informed decisions about their children’s health.”

Dr. Vasant Khalatkar, National President 2025, adds, “Through collaborative efforts and widespread dissemination, we aim to address misconceptions and promote best practices in cough, ultimately contributing to the overall health and wellbeing of our children.”

The campaign’s esteemed team of experts, led by Convener Dr. S Nagabhushana, Dr. B S Sharma, Dr. Shilpa Hazare, Dr. Indraneel Haldar, and Dr. Pawan Kalyan P, along with the scientific committee comprising Dr. Plyali Bhattacharya, Dr. Gayatri Bezboruah, Dr. Prashant V Kariya, Dr. Mubashir Hassan Shah, Dr. Cherukuri Nirmala, and Dr. Manmeet Kaur Sodhi, will ensure the accurate and credible dissemination of information about “Tackling Cough with Care.” Key lAP officials, including Dr. GV Basavaraja, Dr. Vasant Khalatkar, Dr. Yogesh Parikh, Dr. Atanu Bhadra, and National Coordinators Dr. Geeta Patil, Dr. Samir Dalwai, Dr. Kishore Baindur, Dr. Shantaraj, and Dr. Amaresh Patil, will virtually unveil awareness posters and videos as part of this campaign.

