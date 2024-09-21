Assam: ICC urges designation of Gauhati High Court as commercial court

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), through its Chairman for Assam and Meghalaya, Sarat Kumar Jain, has formally requested the Ministry of Law and Justice to designate the Gauhati High Court as a commercial court under Section 34 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996.

A letter to this effect was submitted on Friday to the Union Minister of Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, highlighting the pressing need to improve the speed and efficiency of commercial arbitration appeals in Assam.

The ICC has emphasized the importance of this request in the context of ongoing delays in the resolution of appeals under Section 34, which governs the setting aside of arbitral awards. Currently, while high courts in metropolitan cities such as Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai handle appeals as commercial courts, in Assam, such appeals are directed to the district and session courts.

The letter submitted by ICC includes that the current challenges in Assam, i.e., the District and Sessions Courts in Assam are overloaded with civil cases, which delays the resolution of commercial disputes. With frequent transfer of judges, there is a need for expertise.

Chairman of Assam and Meghalaya, ICC, Sarat Kumar Jain, stated, "The designation of the Gauhati High Court as a commercial court will significantly enhance the arbitration process in Assam, ensuring timely justice for businesses and individuals. The current delays are detrimental to the business environment and can erode trust in arbitration as an effective dispute resolution mechanism. We are hopeful that the Ministry of Law and Justice will consider this request and act upon it."

