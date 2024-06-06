Assam: IIT Guwahati climbs to 344th place in QS World University Rankings 2025

GUWAHATI: Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati has shown remarkable improvement by securing the 344th position globally in QS World University Rankings 2025. With an overall score of 32.9, the Institute has achieved a remarkable advancement of 20 places in this year’s rankings.

Prof. Devendra Jalihal, Director, IIT Guwahati, expressed his delight over the Institute’s performance. He said, “This year-on-year improvement in IIT Guwahati’s global ranking is a testament to the relentless dedication and hard work of our faculty, students, and staff. Our commitment to excellence in education, research, and innovation continues to drive us forward. We are proud of this achievement and remain focused on further enhancing our global standing and contributing to the advancement of knowledge and technology. He further added that the numerous challenges faced for internationalization of institutes across India needs to be immediately addressed for further enhancement of World Ranking.”

The QS World University Rankings 2025, released on Tuesday, highlights that since 2014, IIT Guwahati has ascended its rank by a remarkable 257 places, from the 601-650 range to the 344th position in 2024. Notably, Research Citations per Faculty stands out as the strongest indicator at rank 42 globally, followed by Employer Reputation at rank 295, and Academic Reputation at rank 480 for IIT Guwahati.

Since 2004, the QS World University Rankings have been a significant benchmark in assessing institutions worldwide, stated a press release.

Also Read: IIT Guwahati-Columbia University researchers develop an optical driving process to produce nanopatterns by ‘unzipping’ (sentinelassam.com)