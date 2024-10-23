Assam: IIT-Guwahati Innovates Advanced Printed Perovskite Photodetector

GUWAHATI: Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati researchers have created an innovative, cost-effective photodetector using advanced materials and techniques. Their breakthrough technology, based on formamidinium perovskite and plasmonic nanoparticles, exhibits enhanced light detection capabilities, with significant potential applications across healthcare, environmental monitoring, and solar energy industries.

The research, published in the prestigious ACS Applied Materials and Interfaces journal, was co-authored by prof. P. K. Giri, Department of Physics, and his research scholars, Debabrata Sahu, Subhankar Debnath, and Sirsendu Ghosal, at IIT Guwahati.

Perovskites, known for their exceptional light-absorbing properties, are ideal materials for photodetectors, solar cells, and other light-harvesting technologies. The formamidinium-based perovskite used in this study is recognized for its better stability and high light conversion efficiency. However, enhancing its light absorption and electrical performance while keeping production costs low has been a challenge.

To address this, the IIT Guwahati research team integrated an array of 2D printed plasmonic nanoparticles—tiny particles made of noble metals like silver (Ag)—into their perovskite photodetector. These Ag nanoparticles array help focus light onto the perovskite layer through a process called localized surface plasmon resonance (LSPR), greatly boosting light absorption and efficient photodetection.

Speaking about the research, Prof. P. K. Giri, said, “Our goal was to create a photodetector that is not only highly efficient but also affordable and durable for real-world applications. By incorporating 2D printed plasmonic nanoparticles into the design, we have significantly enhanced the device’s performance while ensuring scalability and cost-effectiveness”, stated a press release.

Also read: Assam: IIT-Guwahati research sheds light on bilingualism, cultural cues in non-western contexts