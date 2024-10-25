Assam: IIT Guwahati’s leadership summit energizes future leaders

GUWAHATI: Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati’s Centre for Career Development (CCD) successfully hosted the “Leadership Summit 2024,” a two-day corporate-academia event centered around the theme “Grooming Young Talents.” The summit brought together nearly 50 delegates from leading companies, including Google, NetApp, BNY Mellon, Micron, Kanoria Foundation, Dalmia Cement, Groww, NRL, and Reliance-BP, among others.

During the event, Prof. Lalit Mohan Pandey, Head, Centre for Career Development, delivered the welcome address. This was followed by an overview of the summit from Prof. Vivek Padmanabha, Faculty Coordinator for Internship and Personality Development, IIT Guwahati.

During his address, Prof. Devendra Jalihal, Director, IIT Guwahati, emphasized the institute’s unwavering commitment to advancing skill development, fostering entrepreneurship, and driving research excellence. He highlighted how IIT Guwahati continues to innovate in its academic programs and research initiatives to meet the evolving demands of industries. Prof. Jalihal underscored the importance of equipping students with the right mix of technical expertise and entrepreneurial skills, ensuring they are not only job-ready but also prepared to become leaders and innovators in their fields. He also pointed out the institute’s focus on creating a vibrant research ecosystem, promoting interdisciplinary collaborations, and addressing real-world challenges, particularly those relevant to the Northeastern region of India.

The summit commenced with a keynote speech from Shri Deepak Singhal, Executive Director and MD of Tolaram Group Singapore, who shared valuable insights on “Grooming Young Talents.” His leadership journey served as a reminder that success requires focus and perseverance.

The second keynote was delivered by Shri Venky Venkatesh, President of Group HR at RPG Group, on “Crafting the Dream Workplace for Today & Tomorrow.” He emphasized the importance of workplace happiness and urged students to prioritize work-life balance over salary when making career decisions.

Shri Bhaskar Jyoti Phukan, Managing Director of Numaligarh Refinery Limited, delivered a keynote on the evolving energy sector, focusing on renewable energy, modular reactors, and the growing need for digitization and automation in refineries.

Another engaging fireside chat featured Shri Suswar Ganu, Managing Director, and Shri Maharajan Muthuswamy, Director at BNY, who discussed career preparation in fintech, emphasizing clear goals, financial training, and postgraduate education. Shri Gian Batra, General Manager (HR) at the Airports Authority of India (AAI), delivered the final keynote, discussing organizational success and career paths in aviation.Panel discussions delved into “Technology Transformation” and “Empowering Future Leaders,” with experts urging young professionals to balance innovation with responsibility and embrace leadership through self-awareness and accountability. Other key topics included mentorship and cultivating young talent for future challenges.

Interactive events such as hackathons, a stock exchange game hosted by BNY, and presentations of innovative student projects added vibrant energy to the summit. Career sessions led by industry giants like NetApp, BNY, and Google offered students valuable hands-on learning opportunities, with Google featuring an interactive AI booth. Top recruiters, including Google, BNY, Micron, JP Morgan, and Uber, were recognized for their significant contributions.

The summit also included insightful talks and presentations by esteemed dignitaries from both within and outside the IIT Guwahati community.

