Assam: Impersonator policeman nabbed in Guwahati city

Guwahati: In an operation, a team of West Guwahati Police District (WGPD) from Jalukbari Outpost (OP) arrested Sanjay Baishya, a resident of Belsor (Nalbari District), for impersonating a policeman and robbing a person of Rs 7,000 at Gorchuk. The accused posed as a law enforcement officer, deceiving the victim and fleeing with the cash. Sanjay misled a person named Injamul Haque and subsequently demanded money from him.

Police recovered the stolen amount of Rs 7,000 and seized one vehicle (AS01EG4841) used in the commission of the crime. Sanjay Baishya was nabbed by the Jalukbari police on Monday night.

