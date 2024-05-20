Assam: Implement Forest Rights Act in full, demands CCTOA

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Coordination Committee of the Tribal Organisations of Assam (CCTOA) held an office-bearers' meeting at Bodoland House today, with a primary focus on the full implementation of the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006.

Chief Coordinator Aditya Khakhlari highlighted that while the Act has been implemented in other states, it remains inadequately enforced in Assam. Despite 1,764 ST forest dwellers in Kamrup district receiving land rights on March 7, distributed by Minister of Welfare of Plain Tribe and Backward Classes (non-BTC) Ranoj Pegu, the CCTOA expressed concern over incomplete support from the forest department. Consequently, many forest dwellers have not received their full land rights, particularly for the orchard of betel nuts and plaintain grooves.

The Act entitles forest dwellers to up to 4 hectares of land, but recent allocations in Kamrup district fell short of this provision. In contrast, forest dwellers in Nagaon, Hojai, and Golaghat districts received approximately 30 bighas of land each. Khakhlari called for the full implementation of the Act to ensure appropriate land rights for all forest dwellers.

The meeting also addressed other significant resolutions. Khakhlari proposed the establishment of 200 model high schools in remote ST-dominated areas, similar to those in tea tribe regions. These schools would be set up in six scheduled areas, including Dima Hasao, Karbi Anglong, and BTR areas.

Additionally, CCTOA announced plans for three conferences-on education, welfare, and skills development-scheduled for late June and early July so that the people could be aware of the importance of education in life, the prevalent welfare schemes in society, and the importance of skill development.

Khakhlari also addressed a gang rape in Dudhnoi, Goalpara, on May 3, demanding the culprits' arrest and a fast-track trial. Furthermore, to save the girls from the culprit, the brother was murdered by the culprit. Khakhlari criticised the government for failing to protect indigenous people, particularly women.

Further issues discussed included the withholding of caste certificates for Sarania-Kachari students, with a demand for the government to issue a speaking order to facilitate their access to these certificates for the wellbeing of the students.

Khakhlari said that another resolution of the meeting was that if Sarbananda Sonowal and Kamakhya Prasad Tasa won the respective LS constituencies, i.e., Dibrugarh and Kaziranga, then two seats in the Rajya Sabha would be vacant as they are MPs of the Rajya Sabha. As a result, at least one seat in the Rajya Sabha should be allocated to an ST candidate, with discussions involving CCTOA on this matter.

