Assam: Indian National Trade Union Congress opposes new criminal laws

Staff Reporter

GUWAHTAI: The Indian National Trade Union Congress, Assam Branch, strongly opposed the criminal laws enforced from July 7 by the Government of India without making the draft publicly available, without proper consultation, or even ignoring suggestions given by the Parliamentary Committee, stated a press note.

Any gathering of people and the leaders of gatherings can be declared terrorists under the new provisions of the Criminal Laws. Trade union activities can also be brought under it, the trade union alleged.

The platform of the CTOs and independent Federations and Associations has urged the government to scrap the new criminal laws and revert back to earlier laws.

INTUC requested all its affiliated trade unions' Assam branches to take initiatives at their level by raising their voices against the new criminal laws.

Also Read: India’s criminal justice overhaul: New laws replace Colonial-era codes (sentinelassam.com)