Assam: Indian Student Organisation Submits Memorandum to Governor

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Indian Student Organisation (ISO) on Monday submitted a memorandum to the Governor of Assam, urging immediate action on two critical issues concerning the safety and security of students across the state. The memorandum submitted on behalf of the student community highlights the urgent need for the implementation of self-defence courses for female students and heightened vigilance against potential threats from fundamentalist activities in neighbouring Bangladesh.

The memorandum demanded compulsory self-defence training for female students. The ISO has expressed deep concern over the rising incidents of crimes against women in Assam. The organization has called for the introduction of compulsory self-defence courses for female students across all universities and colleges under the jurisdiction of the Governor. This initiative aims to empower young women with the skills and confidence to protect themselves, thereby contributing to a safer educational environment.

The memorandum also draws attention to the potential risks posed by the recent release of fundamentalist leaders in Bangladesh. The ISO has requested the Governor to advise the State government to enhance surveillance and take proactive measures to prevent the infiltration of extremist elements into Assam. The organization stressed the importance of safeguarding educational institutions from the influence of radical ideologies that could disrupt the peace and stability of the region.

The Indian Student Organisation said, “We believe it is the state’s responsibility to ensure the safety of our students, especially young women, who are increasingly vulnerable to violence and harassment. Additionally, we must remain vigilant against any external threats that could destabilize our state and compromise the security of our students. We trust that the Governor, will act swiftly on these issues, ensuring that Assam remains a safe and secure place for education.”

The ISO remains committed to supporting any initiatives that arise from this memorandum and looks forward to working with the authorities to protect the interests of students across Assam.

