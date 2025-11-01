Assam Information Commission observes RTI Week, launches Handbooks to promote transparency

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Information Commission observed RTI Week with a special programme in Guwahati aimed at reinforcing transparency, accountability, and awareness of the Right to Information (RTI) Act among government officials and the public. The event brought together State Public Information Officers (SPIOs) from various offices across the city for an interactive session focused on enhancing the implementation of the RTI framework.

The programme commenced with a welcome address by State Information Commissioner Reep Hazarika, who highlighted the Commission’s continued efforts to nurture a culture of openness and proactive disclosure within public authorities. He noted that the RTI Act had profoundly influenced democratic governance by empowering citizens to seek accountability and participate meaningfully in public administration.

As part of the observance, the Commission released two key publications — Handbook for Appellants” in Assamese and English, designed to guide citizens in filing RTI applications and appeals effectively, and the “Handbook for SPIOs and FAAs”, a comprehensive manual for officials to ensure efficient and timely responses. The books were formally unveiled by Naren C. Basumatary, ACS, Joint Secretary of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, and Sarmistha Barua, APC, AIGP (W), Assam. Both publications have been made available for download on the Commission’s official website.

