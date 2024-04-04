Assam: IPS Officer Transferred After Inappropriate Behaviour With Woman At Guwahati Airport

GUWAHATI: The additional director general (ADG) of central reserve police force (CRPF) overseeing the Northeast zone has been transferred back to his parent cadre after a female employee working at Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) airport in Assam's Guwahati city filed a complaint against him.
The CRPF ADG has been identified as an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer going by the name of Binod Kumar Singh, who was transferred back to his parent cadre on April 02, after the woman accused the top cop of trying to hug her forcibly.
In this regard, a written complaint has been filed by Utpal Baruah, the chief airport officer at the LGBI airport.
The complaint detailed instances of unpleasant behaviour by the senior CRPF official, alleging that Singh made inappropriate comments and gestures towards the female staff.
The complaint further mentioned about Singh's persistent insistence on exchanging contact information despite her refusal.
The shameful act occurred when Singh purportedly attempted to hug her against her will, compelling her to repel and urge him to refrain from this deplorable act.
Singh swiftly responded to the complaint by issuing an apology during a WhatsApp call facilitated by the chief airport officer, after which, the woman withdrew her complaint.
