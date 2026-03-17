Assam IPS Officer's Animated Film 'CHYIMI' Wins at New York Festival

Reacting to the win, Dr. Mahanta said the recognition reflects how animation can carry stories across cultural and geographic divides.

"Animation allows stories to travel beyond boundaries of language and geography. I am honoured that 'CHYIMI' has been recognised on an international platform like the New York Short Animation Festival," he said.

He also spoke about the broader significance of the award: "This recognition is also a reminder that stories rooted in our own culture and experiences can resonate with audiences across the world."