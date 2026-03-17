Assam IPS Officer's Animated Film 'CHYIMI' Wins at New York Festival

An animated short film from India has earned a prestigious international honour — and the director behind it is a serving IPS officer from Assam.
"CHYIMI," directed by Dr. Partha Sarathi Mahanta, IPS, has won the Best Director Award (Winter 2026) at the New York Short Animation Festival (NYSAF), marking a notable moment for Indian animation on the global stage.
Also Read: Manipuri Film Toy Gun Wins Silver at Hyderabad Fest 2025
The New York Short Animation Festival is a platform dedicated to celebrating creativity, originality, and craftsmanship in animation, drawing entries from filmmakers around the world.
The festival spotlights outstanding animated storytelling and offers both emerging and established directors a global showcase for their work.
Reacting to the win, Dr. Mahanta said the recognition reflects how animation can carry stories across cultural and geographic divides.
"Animation allows stories to travel beyond boundaries of language and geography. I am honoured that 'CHYIMI' has been recognised on an international platform like the New York Short Animation Festival," he said.
He also spoke about the broader significance of the award: "This recognition is also a reminder that stories rooted in our own culture and experiences can resonate with audiences across the world."
With this award, CHYIMI enters the ranks of internationally recognised animated works that have pushed the boundaries of visual storytelling.
The recognition is particularly notable given Dr. Mahanta's primary role as a police officer — a reminder that creative achievement can come from unexpected places.