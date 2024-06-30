Assam: ISKCON to organize nine-day Jagannath Rathayatra Festival in Guwahati

Guwahati: The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Guwahati will be organising a nine-day-long Guwahati Jagannath Rathayatra Festival-2024 in Guwahati from July 7 to 15. Rathayatra is important and unique as the purpose of this festival is to unite the people of different communities in the Northeast for peace and happiness through socio-cultural and devotional activities, according to a statement.

Guwahati Jagannath Rathayatra Festival 2024 will begin on Sunday, July 7, and conclude on Monday, July 15, with the Ulta Rathayatra (Return Journey of Lord Jagannath). On July 7, the Rathayatra Procession will start from the opposite side of Hotel Gateway Grandeur, G.S. Road, and culminate at Jagannath Temple-Cultural Complex, Jayanagar, Beltola, after passing through Ganeshguri, Dr. R. P. Road, Last Gate, and Beltola Tinali. The festival will conclude on July 15 with Ulta Rathayatra starting from the front of Cotton University and ending at ASTC Car Parking, Ulubari via Pan Bazar, Fancy Bazar, M. S. Road, Machkhowa, A. T. Road, and Paltan Bazar. To spread the message of communal unity and social harmony in the society at large, devotees and various ethnic groups of Assam will also take part in the Rathayatra Procession, showcasing their cultural heritage dedicated to Lord Jagannath, said the statement.

During this festival, the main attraction will be a weeklong spiritual discourse on Srimad Bhagavatam to be held at Jagannath Temple-Cultural Complex at Jayanagar, Beltola, from July 8 to 14. Bhagavat discourse will be delivered by HG Sachipati Das of ISKCON Dwaraka, New Delhi. The devotees of ISKCON Guwahati and the members of the Celebration Committee cordially invite all the masses of the North Eastern Region, irrespective of caste and creed, to participate in this grand festival and be enlivened with the feeling of love, fraternity, and spiritual ecstasy, added the statement.

