Assam Jatiya Parishad demands fast-track court in Zubeen case

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has expressed serious concern over what it termed an “abnormal delay” in the judicial process related to the murder case of cultural icon Zubeen Garg. The party has demanded the immediate constitution of a fast-track court to ensure speedy justice.

In a press statement issued on Friday, AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi and general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan alleged that the state government has shown a lack of sincerity in ensuring timely justice in the case. They said that although advocates, family members, and admirers of Zubeen Garg have long demanded that the case be transferred to a fast-track court, the government has failed to act.

The party further claimed that during Friday’s hearing, the government counsel reportedly admitted that at the current pace of proceedings, it may take more than 20 years to conclude the trial. According to AJP, this statement exposes the government’s failure and its neglect toward a revered personality like Zubeen Garg.

