Assam Jatiya Parishad Welcomes Supreme Court Verdict of Clause 6A

Guwahati: The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has welcomed the Supreme Court’s ruling on Thursday, upholding the constitutional validity of Clause 6A of the Citizenship Act. The party’s President, Lurinjyoti Gogoi, and General Secretary, Jagadish Bhuyan, in a press statement, described the verdict as realistic, timely, and farsighted, stated a press release.

In their statement, Gogoi and Bhuyan said, “With this ruling, the constitutional validity of the Assam Accord has been reaffirmed. The justice of our long-standing position, that the cut-off year for citizenship should be 1971, has been proven. It also demonstrates that the BJP’s stance on deporting foreigners is misleading and self-serving.”

Referring to the ruling’s implication for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Gogoi and Bhuyan noted, “The court has made it clear that anyone who entered Assam illegally after March 24, 1971, is an illegal immigrant. This clearly nullifies the legal validity of the CAA. In essence, the court has re-established that the CAA is unconstitutional, and repealing it has now become a duty.” Highlighting the BJP government’s failure to fulfill its promise of deporting foreigners, Gogoi and Bhuyan said that the government should at least now honor the court’s decision and take concrete steps toward the identification and deportation of illegal immigrants.

