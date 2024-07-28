Assam: Jorhat to get direct flights to New Delhi from October

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Jorhat will soon have a direct flight to New Delhi from October.

Currently, Jorhat has flight connectivity to Kolkata, Dibrugarh, and Tezpur, all operated by IndiGo Airlines. The addition of direct flights to New Delhi will significantly improve air travel options for the region.

The Union Aviation Minister, Rammohan Naidu, informed Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi that the service will begin in October.

Earlier, in a meeting with Union Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu on July 1, 2024, Gaurav Gogoi requested the restart of flights from Jorhat to the nation’s capital. In his request to his letter, the Union Minister said, “Jorhat was identified for operation in the second round of bidding under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS)-UDAN. The flights or routes connecting Jorhat to Kolkata were awarded to M/s Indigo Airlines for operating RCS flights. The operations were commenced by the airline on August 1, 2018 and are still in operation after the completion of the prescribed three-year tenure of the scheme. Under the UDAN 5.0 round of bidding, the RCS routes connecting Jorhat to Delhi have been awarded to M/s SpiceJet with an 189-seater type of aircraft and a frequency of seven flights per week. The Scheduled Airlines Operator (SAO) may start the flight operation on the said routes by October 2024. It may be appreciated that with the repeal of the Air Corporation Act in March 1994, Indian domestic aviation has been deregulated. Now, it is for the airlines to decide with respect to the introduction of air services to and from any airport in the country based on their operational and commercial viability. However, your request has been shared with the scheduled domestic airlines for favourable consideration.”

In MP Gaurav Gogoi’s letter wrote to the Union Minister Rammojan Naidu, “The absence of a direct flight has not only inconvenienced travellers but has also resulted in significantly higher ticket prices, ranging from 12,000 to 15,000 INR for a single journey. Such high costs impose a heavy financial burden, particularly on those who depend on air travel for essential commuting purposes, such as medical emergencies, business travel, and family visits. Jorhat, renowned for its cultural heritage and economic potential, deserves reliable and direct air connectivity to Delhi-a critical hub for national and international travel. Restoring direct flights between these cities would not only enhance convenience for passengers but also stimulate economic growth by facilitating smoother business transactions and promoting tourism in the region. I therefore urge your esteemed office to consider reinstating daily direct flight services between Jorhat and Delhi. This initiative would not only address the genuine needs of the residents but also contribute to the overall development and connectivity goals of the region.”

