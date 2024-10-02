Assam: Journalists are Social Activists, Says Minister Pijush Hazarika

GUWAHATI: Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Pijush Hazarika, attended a special training and capacity-building programme organized by the Social Justice and Empowerment Department for journalists of several districts of the state on the menace of drugs at the Assam Administrative Staff College, Khanapara, on Monday. The training was attended by 74 journalists from Darrang, Nalbari, Kamrup (metropolitan), Kamrup, Morigaon, and Nagaon districts of the state, stated a press release.

The training was conducted by departmental experts and Assam Police officers. Speaking at the function, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Pijush Hazarika said that Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has been taking a tough stance against illegal drugs since taking over as the Chief Minister. The minister said that addiction like drugs or narcotics does not only destroy a house but also leads society towards destruction. He said that the horror of drugs cannot be fully felt without seeing it for oneself. Addressing the journalists present, the minister said that journalists are actually social activists in their respective areas. Apart from journalism, they are closely involved in public institutions and social systems in their respective areas. Therefore, the minister urged journalists to work in creating awareness against drug abuse in their respective areas and among the people. The Minister added, “We should not consider those who are under the influence of drugs as untouchables and try to bring them back to the mainstream of society.”

