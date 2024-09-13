Assam: Judicial Probe into Financial Scams Requested in State

GUWAHATI: In view of the serious financial scam in the name of online trading in the state of Assam, on Thursday a team of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), led by the leader of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP), Assam, Debabrata Saikia, visited the Governor of Assam, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, and submitted a memorandum and requested a judicial probe into financial scams by bogus trading firms in Assam.

The Congress delegate brought to the notice of the Governor about the series of financial scams in Assam, such as the Rs 2,200 crore online trading scam involving Bishal Phukan and Sumi Borah; DB Stock Broking involving Deepankar Barman; Trading For A Living (TFAL), involving Swapnanil Das; and other such trading scams involving Singhania Fintech Agro Business Consortium, Ranjit Kakati, Heman Rabha, Dharmendra Rabha, Mainau Brahma, Md. Sakir, etc. The alarming surge in financial fraud in Assam reflects a broader trend driven by the rise of digital transactions, which has opened new avenues for cybercriminals to exploit vulnerable individuals.

The delegate further mentioned that the Assam Protection of Interests of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act, 2000 envisages procedural due diligence for the establishment of financial establishments and measures to safeguard depositor interest. However, all these legal frameworks were overlooked, and as a result, the interests of the depositors were compromised.

Despite the efforts of the Assam Police and other authorities, it is evident that a more robust and transparent investigation is required to bring the culprits to justice and restore public confidence.

In light of these circumstances, the Congress Party delegate requested the Governor’s intervention to initiate a comprehensive judicial probe into these financial scams, as well as stressed the need for investigation of all the cases through the sitting judge of the Gauhati High Court, who shall monitor the investigation to be conducted by ED, CBI, or other agencies to ensure impartiality, transparency, and thoroughness.

The Congress Party delegation was represented by senior Congress leaders, Mira Borthakur, Bipul Gogoi, Wazed Ali Choudhury, MLA, Pradyut Bhuyan, Guno Gogoi, and Raman Jha, a press release from APCC stated.

Also Read: Assam: Sumi & Tarkik Borah arrested by STF in online stock trading scam (sentinelassam.com)