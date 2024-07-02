Assam: July edition of Asomiya BJP Barta released in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The 7th edition of the 8th year of the Asomiya BJP Barta was released during an event hosted at the headquarters of the state BJP on Monday. State BJP president Bhabesh Kalita and senior BJP member Misson Ranjan Das attended the event in the presence of a large number of party members. Speaking on the occasion, the state president mentioned that over the last eight and a half years, the Asomiya BJP Barta has been spreading the word about the ideologies and the work done by the party.

