Assam: Kamatapur People’s Front hopes for ST status in PM Modi’s third term

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Kamatapur People’s Front (KPF) expressed its hope that the long-pending demand for ST status from the Koch-Rajbongshis will be solved during the third term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The front has urged Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take special steps in this regard.

In a statement issued to the media today, KPF president Biswajit Rai said, “In the run-up to the Lok Sabha election campaign in 2014 , as the prime ministerial candidate of the BJP, Narendra Modi ji said at a rally at Kakoijan in the Bongaigaon district that, if voted to power, his government would provide ST status to the six ethnic communities of Assam within six months. Like-wise, former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and current Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also assured us of ST status, besides holding a series of meetings with us on our demands. The sad part of the episode is that the Prime Minister competed for two terms, and the BJP in Assam is also going to complete two terms, but the assurance has not been translated into reality.” Rai said, “Now we want the Central government to pass the Bill on ST status to the six ethnic communities of Assam that has been pending since 2019 in the parliament to be constituted now.”

