Assam: Kamatapur People’s Front to contest Kokrajhar (ST) seat

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Kamatapur People’s Front (KPF) said that it would field a candidate in the Kokrajhar (ST) parliamentary constituency.

A statement issued by its president, Bimal Kumar Barman, and working president, Biswajit Rai, said, “The two political parties having the influence of a particular community carrying out political activities against various indigenous communities in the state are well known. These two political parties have been putting hurdles in the way of declaring ST status for the Koch Rajbongshis and the Adivasis. The president of one of the two parties that was formed soon after the creation of the BTC was instrumental in putting a halt to the bill for granting ST status to six ethnic groups of Assam in the Rajya Sabha. Applying veto, the leader compelled the Central Government to form a Group of Ministers (GoM) to review the bill. The then ABSU president, Promod Boro, who is the president of the UPPL now, has all along been opposing ST status to the six ethnic groups of the state. The non-tribal people residing in the BTR and former BTAD have to face discrimination on land rights even today. Over 600 Koch-Rajbongshis and Nath Jogis who migrated to various places during the Bodo movement have not been rehabilitated even today. The killers of minority students’ leader Lafiqul Islam are still roaming scot-free. The two political parties have been using the non-tribal people in the BTAD as their vote banks. The political life of the non-tribal people in the BTR is not safe. We will field a candidate in the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency to restore the age-old ties among the various ethnic communities in the BTR.”

