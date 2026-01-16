Assam: Kamrup (M) administration gears up for PM Modi’s visit

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to visit Assam on January 17 and 18, the Kamrup (Metro) district administration has intensified preparations to ensure the smooth conduct of all programmes during his two-day tour.

As part of the preparatory process, a review meeting was held under the chairmanship of Kamrup (Metro) District Commissioner Swapneel Paul to finalize arrangements for the Prime Minister’s visit. The meeting focused particularly on the large-scale cultural programme to be held on January 17 at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Stadium, where around 10,000 artistes are slated to perform the Bodo community’s traditional folk dance, Bagurumba Dwhou, in the Prime Minister’s presence.

The District Commissioner directed all concerned departments to carry out their assigned duties with precision and coordination, stressing that there should be no lapses in arrangements related to security, logistics and overall management of the programme.



