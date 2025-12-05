Assam: Kamrup (M) hosts stakeholders’ meet to check violence against women

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: As part of the “16 Days Campaign to End Violence Against Women 2025,” Sankalp: Hub for Empowerment of Women, Kamrup Metropolitan, under the District Social Welfare Office, organized a district-level stakeholder consultation meeting on Thursday at the Conference Hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Kamrup Metro.

The global campaign, observed annually from November 25 to December 10, begins with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and concludes on International Human Rights Day. This year’s consultation placed special emphasis on addressing digital violence, reflecting the growing threat that online harassment and cybercrimes pose to women and girls.

Additional District Commissioner Casio Karan Pegu (i/c Social Welfare), District Social Welfare Officer Santosh Kutum, officials from the Hub, and representatives from the Police Department, Health Department, ASRLM, DCPO Unit, Women Helpline, One Stop Centre, and DLSA, along with various civil society organizations, participated in the consultation.

Participants discussed key issues, including digital safety and prevention strategies, effective response mechanisms, POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) guidelines, the She-Box portal, and measures for the prevention of child marriage. The meeting aimed to strengthen coordination among stakeholders and accelerate collective efforts to eliminate all forms of violence against women.

