Assam: Kamrup Metro District Administration, Police Gear up for Diwali

GUWAHATI: With Diwali just around the corner, the Kamrup Metro Administration is leaving no stone unturned to ensure a pollution-free and noise-free celebration. In a bid to promote an eco-friendly Diwali, the administration is preparing comprehensive guidelines for business owners and the general public.

Kamrup Metro Administration official, white talking to The sentinel, said, “Meetings are underway to finalize the guidelines, which aim to minimize environmental harm and disturbance. The administration has specifically urged citizens to avoid high-decibel crackers and instead opt for green crackers, which are more environmentally friendly. Notably, there has been a growing awareness among the public about the harmful effects of traditional crackers, leading to a shift towards eco-friendly alternatives.”

To ensure a safe and considerate Diwali celebration, the Administration has outlined several key measures. Firstly, patients in hospitals will be protected from noise and air pollution, guaranteeing their recovery process remains uninterrupted. Additionally, authorities will strictly monitor public spaces to prevent gambling and bombing on roads, significantly reducing the risk of accidents and injuries. Furthermore, the administration will conduct thorough checks on cracker godowns to prevent the influx of illegal crackers from Tamil Nadu. This proactive approach will help curb the sale of hazardous and unauthorized fireworks, thereby safeguarding citizens’ health and well-being, he stated.

The Kamrup Metro Administration is working closely with the police to ensure a clean and green Diwali. “We and the police are working together to make this Diwali a clean and green one,” said the official. “We request the public to cooperate with us to achieve this goal.” By taking these proactive measures, the administration aims to create a safer and more sustainable festive environment for all citizens. By implementing these comprehensive measures, the administration demonstrates its commitment to creating a secure, eco-friendly, and enjoyable festive experience for all.

