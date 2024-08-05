Assam: Karmashree awards announced on the occasion of Lok Kalyan Divas

Guwahati: The state government has named the recipients of 'Karmashree 2023-24,' the Chief Minister's Award for Excellence in Public Administration. The awards will be conferred on August 5 at a function at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra on the occasion of the Lok Kalyan Divas. The awards have been named for six government initiatives.

"Karmashree" was introduced in the years 2016-17, and it consists of a trophy and an incentive of Rs. 1 lakh to be utilized for the implementation of the initiative or bridging the resource gap in any area of public welfare.

The initiatives

Mission Basundhara: Principal Secretary, Revenue and DM, and CEO, ASDMA Gyanendra Dev Tripathi; IAS, Departments and Director of Land Records Shantanu P. Gotmare; and ACS, Additional Director, Land Records, Assam Nabajit Pathak.

Jaldoot programme under JJM: managing director, Jal Jeevan Mission, Kailash Karthik N, and ALRS, assistant mission director, JJM, Arnav Kumar Boruah.

Admission to colleges through the Samarth Admission Portal: Secretary, Higher Education Narayan Konwar; ACS, Director, Higher Education, Assam Pomi Baruah; and OSD, Directorate of Higher Education, Assam Pranjal Pratim Baruah.

Inclusion of Charaideo Maidam in the UNESCO World Heritage Site: ACS, Commissioner and Secretary, Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture Department Ranjan Sarma; Director, Archaeology Dr. Deepi Rekha Kouli; Deputy Director, Archaeology Dr. Nabajit Deuri; and Deputy Director, Archaeology Dr. Chabina Hassan.

Assam Pearl Farming, Nagaon: District Commissioner, Nagaon Narendra Kumar Shah; Biswajit Chakravarty (the then DRCS Nagaon); and DPM, ASLRM, Sankha Probal Sundilya.

Rehabilitation of Laika Forest Village from Dibru-Saikhowa National Park to degraded forests under Namphai Reserve Forest: IAS, District Commissioner, Tinsukia Swapneel Paul; Divisional Forest Officer, Digboi TC Ranjith Ram; and IPS, Superintendent of Police, Tinsukia, Gaurav Abhijit Dilip, as stated in a press release, is conferred in order to acknowledge, recognize and reward the extraordinary, exemplary, and innovative work done by the officers of the districts and organizations of the State Government.

Also read: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma hands over Karmashree Award to Cachar DC Keerthi Jalli (sentinelassam.com)