Assam: Keep Existing Revenue Circles, ICDS Centres in Co-Districts: Debabrata Saikia to CM

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia has sent a letter to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with the demand to ensure the status quo of revenue circles offices and ICDS centres in the aftermath of the creation of co-districts in the state.

In his letter sent to the Chief Minister today, Saikia said, “During its rule in Assam, the Congress government did take measures to take the administration to the doorsteps of the public with the implementation of the RPRS (Raisor Podulit Raisor Sarkar), apart from developing administrative infrastructure. Likewise, non-BJP parties in power in the state created several new districts, subdivisions, and revenue circles. The Tarun Gogoi government created Biswanath, West Karbi Anglong, Charaideo, South Salmara, Hojai, etc., districts. The Hiteswar Saikia government declared Jorhat, Golaghat, Barpeta, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Dhubri, Goalpara, Kokrjhar, Goalpara, Morigaon, Darrang, Karimganj, etc., districts. His government also declared many subdivisions and circle offices for administrative convenience. However, the present BJP government formed co-districts in every constituency, breaking the existing subdivisions.”

The letter said, “You and your cabinet colleagues made it known that the co-districts have been formed to take the administration to the doorsteps of the public and assured the public of keeping a circle office and an ICDS (Integrated Child Development Scheme) centre in each co-district. This will lead to the abolition of around 160 revenue circle offices and 223 ICDS centres in the state. Revenue circle offices and ICDS centres are directly related to public services. Many other offices will also be abolished with the creation of a co-district in each LAC that is possible with the abolition of sub-divisional offices in the LACs.”

The letter further said, “The abolition and amalgamation of offices will have several negative impacts on the public. For instance, it will lead to an increase in time and cost for travelling, a delay in rendering services, a burden on officials, a rise in public grievances, lessen accessibility, a delay in development projects, etc. Already the public has registered their protest against your move in many areas in the state. I, therefore, request you to review the cabinet decision and keep the existing revenue circles, ICDS centres, educational offices, etc. intact in the co-districts. You need to see that each co-district has offices of every department and judicial courts.”

