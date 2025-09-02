Assam: KKHSOU promotes ODL in state’s border districts

Staff reporter

Guwahati: Staying true to its motto “Education Beyond Barriers”, Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) has launched extensive promotional initiatives to strengthen the reach of open and distance learning (ODL) across Assam, with a special focus on the state’s border districts.

The University, in collaboration with its Jorhat Regional Centre, organized a series of ODL promotion programmes and press meets on August 29 and 30 at Sadiya College, Doomdooma College, Bir Raghab Maran College, Tinsukia College, Duliajan College, and Tengakhat College.

Delivering the keynote address, Prof. Pranab Saikia, Dean, Study Centre (i/c), KKHSOU, said the initiatives were strategically organized in rural and border areas of eastern Assam in response to the rapid transformations of Industry 4.0. He stressed that education now plays a pivotal role in skilling, upskilling, and reskilling the workforce, particularly with India’s demographic dividend of nearly 800 million youth below the age of 35.

“Such a vast human resource will become meaningful only if our youth are provided with need-based, employable education equipped with real-world skills,” Prof. Saikia emphasized.

Highlighting KKHSOU’s innovative framework, he pointed to its Headquarters, four Regional Centres, and 338 Study Centres across Assam, supported by diverse pedagogical methods such as Self-Learning Materials (SLM), multimedia and technology-driven learning, e-learning, blended learning, collaborative learning, facilitator-supported learning, and assessment-integrated pedagogy.

