Assam: Laksheswar Das Memorial Award to Bhabananda Barbayan

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Dr. Bhabananda Barbayan of Uttar Kamalabari Xatra, Majuli, will receive the Laksheswar Das Memorial Award tomorrow from the Srimanta Sankar Kristi Vikash Samiti, Paltabazar, Guwahati, at a function at its auditorium. The samiti is conferring the award in recognition of his contribution to the propagation of the ideology of the Gurujana (mentor), Srimanta Sankardev. November 15 is observed as the Xatria Xanskriti Divas, as Xatria dance was recognized as one of the classical dance forms of India by the Sangeet Natak Akademi on this day in 2000.

Dr. Bhabananda Borbayan is a renowned Xatriya professional from the island district of Majuli, Assam. He was bestowed upon the title of Barbayan only at the age of sixteen by the Uttar Kamalabari Satra, Assam. Since 2008, he has been facilitating Xatriya training in the National Capital Region. Dr. Barbayan completed his Ph.D. from Rabindra Bharati University, West Bengal. Dr. Borbayan has taught and performed Xatriya at prestigious universities across the world, such as Paris-VIII University, France; King’s College, University of London; Brown University, USA; National Autonomous University of Mexico; Dali University, China; and Dhaka University, Bangladesh, to name a few.

