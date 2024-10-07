Assam: Last-minute road repairs without notification irk residents of Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The authorities of Guwahati have initiated hasty road repairs across the city, leaving residents frustrated and inconvenienced as they lack prior notification and the temporary nature of the fixes. Residents have reported sudden road closures without warning, forcing them to take lengthy detours.

"We were unaware the AT Road flyover was being repaired and ended up taking the long route through Athgaon," said an Ulubari resident.

Others have expressed frustration over the piecemeal approach to repairs. "Workers start repairing footpaths, only to abandon them halfway and move to another location," said a Rukminigaon resident.

Long-time residents are also dismayed by the misallocation of resources. "In 30 years, we never had waterlogging issues. Now, they're wasting public money on unnecessary repairs," said a resident near Manipuri Basti.

A Public Works Department (PWD) official explained that notices are not typically issued for road restoration, citing resource availability and flexibility. However, advisories are sometimes circulated when traffic is redirected.

