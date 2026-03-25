Assam Launches 100-Day TB Mukt Bharat Campaign on World Tuberculosis Day

The Government of Assam on Tuesday launched the '100-Day TB Mukt Bharat' campaign at the CN Centre of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Guwahati, marking World Tuberculosis Day 2026 with a renewed commitment to eliminate tuberculosis from the state.
The event served as the launch pad for a structured 100-day action plan designed to intensify case detection, improve treatment adherence, and expand nutritional support to TB patients across all districts of Assam.
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The programme also felicitated TB Champions — survivors who are now leading advocacy efforts — along with Nikshay Mitras, volunteers and supporters who provide essential assistance to patients undergoing treatment.
Officials said the recognition was aimed at promoting social mobilisation and encouraging community-level participation in the fight against tuberculosis.
A signature campaign was also inaugurated at the event, symbolising a collective public pledge towards achieving a TB-free Assam.
Dignitaries from the private sector participated in the launch, underlining the role of corporate social responsibility in strengthening Assam's public health response to tuberculosis.
Officials highlighted the collaborative nature of the initiative, stressing that eliminating TB would require sustained engagement from government, civil society, and the private sector alike.
The event was attended by senior health officials including Dr. Lakshmanan S., Mission Director of the National Health Mission (NHM), Assam, and Dr. Umesh Phangcho, Director of Health Services, Assam.
Officials said the campaign's theme — "Yes! We can end TB" — reflects a goal that is achievable through strong policy direction and active public participation.
They emphasised that the next 100 days would be critical in ensuring that vulnerable populations across Assam are screened, supported, and treated effectively.
The campaign is designed to go beyond a single-day observance, with a focus on grassroots engagement across all districts of the state.
Authorities said the aim is to sustain the momentum generated on World TB Day and translate it into measurable health outcomes for the communities most at risk.