Assam Launches 100-Day TB Mukt Bharat Campaign on World Tuberculosis Day

The Government of Assam on Tuesday launched the '100-Day TB Mukt Bharat' campaign at the CN Centre of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Guwahati, marking World Tuberculosis Day 2026 with a renewed commitment to eliminate tuberculosis from the state.

The event served as the launch pad for a structured 100-day action plan designed to intensify case detection, improve treatment adherence, and expand nutritional support to TB patients across all districts of Assam.

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