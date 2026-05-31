Assam Legislative Assembly Secretariat discontinues Services of 16 Daily-Wage Earners

Will form panel to probe ‘financial anomalies’: Dass

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Legislative Assembly (ALA) Secretariat has discontinued the services of 16 employees, both skilled and unskilled, engaged on a daily wage and stipulated honorarium basis with immediate effect.

According to an official order issued by the Assam Legislative Assembly Secretariat on Saturday, the workers' services have been terminated as they are "no longer required at present."

The order, signed by Rajib Bhattacharyya as secretary i/c of the Assam Legislative Assembly, will come into force from the afternoon of May 30, 2026.

The move comes a day after the Assembly Secretariat relieved several re-employed retired officers on a contractual assignment, indicating an ongoing administrative restructuring within the Secretariat.

Speaking to the media, ALA Speaker Ranjeet Kumar Dass said that he would form an inquiry committee to probe the alleged financial anomalies in the ALA Secretariat.

Also Read: Members of Assam Legislative Assembly take oath in local languages and script history