Assam: Lions Club of Guwahati City BoD installation ceremony held

GUWAHATI: The installation ceremony for Board Directors (BoD) of Lions Club of Guwahati City headed by Lions Sanoj Agarwala was organized in Guwahati recently.

GAT Area member Lion Suraj Bagla from Kolkatta installed Lion Sanoj Agarwala as president, Lion Naveen Tekriwal as secretary and Lion Rakesh Choudhary as treasurer along with all other Board of Directors in presence of District Governor Lion Seema Goenka, the 1st Vice District Governor Lion Pankaj Poddar, 2nd Vice District Governor Lion Manoj Bhajanka, galaxy of Past District Governor, Cabinet Members and leaders of various other clubs of district.

Lion Suraj, earlier in the afternoon, visited the permanent project of the club Sahyog School and distributed school dress and books to the students. During installation, Lion Suraj had praised service project Sahyog, a school for the street and working children and requested the club to extend the school project and built a permanent building for the project , stated a press release.

Also read: Guwahati: Lions Club of Guwahati Organizes Food Distribution Drive (sentinelassam.com)