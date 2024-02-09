Assam LitArt Festival from February 17 at Royal Global University, Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The first edition of the Assam LitArt Festival will take place at Royal Global University, Guwahati, on February 17 and 18. The LitArt Festival will witness the presence and participation of renowned Bollywood action director Shyam Kaushal and other veterans in the fields of literature, art, music, and filmmaking. The event shall also be graced with regional luminaries like Zubeen Garg, Joi Barua, and Adil Hussian, among others.

Speaking at a press conference in Guwahati, Proyashi Barua, Founder and Director of Assam LitArt Fest, stated, “Assam LitArt Fest is committed to bringing the writers, filmmakers, and artists hailing from Assam together and creating platforms and spaces for them to exchange ideas and collaborate with their counterparts across the nation. Incidentally, this is the first festival in the country that celebrates literature, art, filmmaking, music, and crafts on one platform. This festival is a humble endeavour to influence a creative renaissance in the region and country. The event will be inaugurated by Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, CM of Assam.”.

Jyotsna Neog, Co-Founder and Joint Director of Assam LitArt Fest, stated, “Filmmaking is a craft that involves art and literature. If we mainstream the Assamese entertainment industry by promoting the literature, arts, and crafts of the state, it shall surely translate to an ocean of possibilities, and this shall be our cardinal endeavour.”

The theme of this maiden edition of Assam LitArt Fest is ‘Celebrating Plurality of Expressions’. The two-day itinerary is a melange of sessions, panel discussions, workshops, book launches, art exhibits, and music and cultural shows.

Also Read: Lions Club of Gauhati Greater plants seedlings on the campus of Royal Global University