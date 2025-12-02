Assam: Lok Bhavan celebrates Nagaland Foundation Day

GUWAHATI: Lok Bhavan Assam on Monday marked the Foundation Day of Nagaland under the Government of India’s “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” initiative at its conference hall in the presence of Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya. The event aimed to promote cultural unity and strengthen understanding among states and union territories.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor extended greetings and said Nagaland’s rich culture, vibrant traditions and tribal heritage reflected harmony with nature. He highlighted the Naga values of courage, hard work and respect, and described the state’s crafts, folk art and customs as integral to India’s cultural fabric. He also praised the Hornbill Festival as a global showcase of Naga identity.

The Governor paid tribute to freedom fighter Rani Gaidinliu and noted Nagaland’s natural resources, climate and dedicated workforce, which he said contributed to the state’s growth. He added that Foundation Day celebrations encouraged reflection on cultural heritage and future aspirations. He also recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” in promoting national unity.

A cultural programme featuring traditional music and performances from Nagaland formed part of the celebration. The event was attended by senior officials and dignitaries, including Monica Kechii, Aotula Ozukum, Partha Pegu, Dr S. N. Bhowmick and Ilika Zhimomi, stated a press release.

