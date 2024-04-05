Assam Lok Nirman Abhijanta Sewa Samiti formed in state

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam Lok Nirman Abhijanta Sewa Samiti was formed on Wednesday. A statement from the organization mentioned that the lack of such an organization led to several problems for the engineers working for the department. The organization was formed during a meeting organized at the office of the Chief Engineer of the Lok Nirman Department which was chaired by the Chief Engineer Abani Sarma. Bhaben Sharma was named the president and Nripen Bhuyan as the secretary of the newly formed organization in the presence of 215 representatives with an additional 50 members participating via video conferencing. Around 350 members from across the state signed a document giving their support towards the formation of this new organization.

