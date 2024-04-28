Assam: LP and UP school provincialized tutors get wage hike

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The State Government has hiked the wages of lower primary (LP) and upper primary (UP) school tutors whose services were provincialized under the Act of 2017.

The Director of Elementary Education (DEE) wrote a letter to all district elementary education officers, the Director, Education, BTC, and the district primary education officers of Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao to this effect.

In its letter, the Director of Elementary Education said that an order was issued by this Directorate for the enhancement of monthly wages to tutors of LP and UP schools whose services were provincialized as per the Act of 2017. He, however, said that some DDOs (Drawing and Disbursing Officers) have already released the monthly wages to tutors other than provincialized tutors of LP and UP schools. “You are hereby directed to adhere to the guidelines issued by the government and strictly ensure that monthly wages are disbursed only to those tutors whose services were provincialized as per the Act of 2017. Anybody found to have made an irregular payment will be personally held responsible in this regard,” the director said.

While such LP schools have 3,609 and UP schools have 6586 provincialized tutors in the state.

