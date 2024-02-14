Assam: Major change in land registry system initiated

GUWAHATI: The Secretary of Land Resources Department, Nidhi Khare, inaugurated the National Generic Document Registration System (NDGRA) across Assam to promote the attachment of Unique Land Parcel Identification Number (ULPIN) to geo-referenced cadastral maps.

Special Chief Secretary of Assam Circle, Chaida Abbasi, today started the trial work of Land Registry Blockchain in the Darang district. This programme is organized under the initiative of Rajah and Disaster Management Department of Assam Circle.

Speaking on the occasion, Kharei said that the NGDR project launched by the Department of Land Resources, Ministry of Rural Development, India is a public application developed for the registration departments of the entire country under the One Country One Floor initiative. NICH Pune has prepared NGDR application which is used in Assam State Data Center (HDC) of NGDR. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma inaugurated the NDGR on November 14, 2022. According to Shehtiabha, NGDR is being implemented in Dukhan district ie Kamrup and Darang ACHs and NGDR is being implemented in 77 ACHs of Etiya Assam. It also highlights the following key features of Assam’s NGDR:

(i) NDGR’s Assam paradigm is one of a kind with Dhritri for value and location, NOC for related party and land specifics, Egras for online payments, e-stamps and Seva Setu civic services (debt free certificate, attestation copy, marriage register, sale register).

(ii) Automatic calculation of maximums is enabled according to the section.

(iii). A total of 76 sections have been arranged under the NGDR.

Khare shed light on the importance of Blockchain, one of the IT reforms initiated in the Assam Sarkar Raj and Disaster Management Department by ensuring the trust, auditability, searchability and immutability of land registration data. The log also points out that security, accountability and data monitoring will continue to be the bottom line after blockchain startups. The blockchain-based land registration and land registry of the Darang district has been launched on a trial basis and will be rolled out across Assam in the near future. (PIB)

