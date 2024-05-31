Assam: Major food poisoning in Palasbari: 1 dies

A CORRESPONDENT

Palasbari: At least one person died and over 100 fell ill in a major food-poisoning incident at Sankara village under Palasbari LAC in the Kamrup district on Tuesday.

According to reports, over 100 people were taken ill after consuming prasad in a Shiv Mandir located in Sanpara village near here on Tuesday. The affected persons were rushed to Azara PHC, and many of them were referred to the GMCH for improved treatment. A six-year-old child, Kristilina Das of Sanpara village in Palasbari LAC, died en route to the GMCH.

