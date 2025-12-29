Assam: Man beaten to death on suspicion of theft in Sonapur

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a shocking incident that has come to light from an upscale resort in Sonapur, where a 35-year-old man allegedly died after being brutally assaulted on suspicion of theft.

The deceased has been identified as Farzul Alam (35), a resident of Borghat in Tezpur. According to police sources, the incident took place in the early hours of Saturday when the man allegedly entered the premises of a building owned by the Maira’s Resort at Hatimura in Sonapur. Noticing his presence, the tenants of the building immediately informed the resort management, following which a team was sent to the spot.

Subsequently, it is alleged that a seven-member team of resort employees took the man in an auto-rickshaw to the resort premises and subjected him to severe physical assault. He was later handed over to Sonapur police in a critical condition and was rushed to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

A case number 216/25 has been registered at Sonapur Police Station. Police have arrested seven youths in connection with the incident — Mustafizur Haque of Sipajhar, Chitra Das of Mayong, Ram Sonar of Tinsukia, Sushil Nath of Sivasagar, Satyajit Haloi of Tihu, Ranjit Brahma of Baksa — along with the resort manager, Manab Roy of Mayong.

Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased have demanded a thorough investigation into the incident and strict punishment for those found guilty.

