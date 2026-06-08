Assam Man Gets 20 Years’ RI, Fine for 2023 Sexual Assault of 11-Year-Old Under POCSO Act

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a significant ruling, the Kamrup District POCSO Court has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl, officials said. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the convict, Bijay Malu alias Hridoy, a resident under the jurisdiction of Nagarbera Police Station in Kamrup district. In default of payment, he will have to undergo an additional two months of imprisonment. According to case records, the offence occurred in 2023 when the accused allegedly lured the minor to an isolated location by offering money and subsequently committed the assault. A complaint was later lodged at Nagarbera Police Station by the victim’s family. Following investigation and trial proceedings, the court found the accused guilty and pronounced the sentence after examining the evidence placed before it.

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