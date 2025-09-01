Assam: Mass signature campaign launched seeking regulation of pathological test rates

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam Chamber of Commerce (ACC) has launched a digital mass signature campaign demanding regulation of fees charged by private diagnostic centres across Assam, citing the exorbitant and arbitrary rates that have become a heavy burden on patients and their families.

ACC president Rupam Goswami said patients are often compelled to approach private diagnostic centres for urgent test results when government facilities are either overcrowded or inaccessible, but are then forced to pay charges that are several times higher than government rates. “From basic tests to specialised examinations, the variation in pricing among private labs has subjected patients to unchecked exploitation for decades,” Goswami stated.

The Chamber has appealed to Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma to enact a special law fixing reasonable and uniform rates for pathological tests in private laboratories, bringing them closer to those charged in government hospitals. The ACC has also demanded strict monitoring to ensure patients are not overcharged.

In this connection, the Chamber submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister and launched an online petition, urging citizens to join the campaign by signing through the link shared on change.org.

“This people’s campaign is aimed at ensuring affordable and fair healthcare for all. We remain hopeful that under the leadership of the Chief Minister, prompt and decisive action will be taken,” Goswami said.

