Assam: Massive downpour brings Guwahati city to a standstill

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati has been brought to a standstill by a massive downpour that began on Saturday night, causing widespread flooding and severe waterlogging across the city. The incessant rainfall has heavily impacted numerous areas, severely disrupting daily life for commuters and pedestrians.

The torrential rains have not only affected streets but have also triggered landslides in several locations, compounding the city's challenges. The residents are struggling to navigate through the waterlogged roads, facing significant inconveniences and safety hazards.

Local authorities are working diligently to manage the situation, but the ongoing deluge continues to test the city's infrastructure and emergency response capabilities. Despite efforts to clear waterlogged areas and ensure safety, the relentless rain has made it difficult to keep up with the growing issues.

Additionally, authorities are urging residents to exercise caution and avoid non-essential travel. Emergency services are on high alert, and efforts are being made to provide relief and support to affected areas. The continuous rainfall has strained the city's drainage systems, leading to prolonged waterlogging in many parts of Guwahati.

Moreover, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a warning for Assam and Meghalaya, predicting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the next few days. The downpour is expected to persist from June 16, until June 20. During this period, Guwahati will experience generally cloudy skies with intermittent rain. Thunderstorms and lightning are also a possibility across the northeastern states.

The ongoing weather crisis underscores the need for improved infrastructure and better preparedness to handle such extreme weather events. As the rain continues, the focus remains on ensuring the safety and well-being of Guwahati's residents while working towards mitigating the impact of this severe weather event.

