Assam: Massive Investment Scam Rocks Guwahati As Cooperative Society Siphons Off Crores

GUWAHATI: As a series of investment scams have rocked the state of Assam of late, another such fraud has come to light in Guwahati that has sent shockwaves in the financial sector.

It involves a cooperative society accused of siphoning off crores of rupees from investors. Several people have fallen prey to this scandal that has caused financial distress to its victims.

As per reports, it happens to be one of the largest investment scams to have taken place in Guwahati in recent years.

The name of this cooperative society has not yet been officially disclosed. The modus operandi of the fraudsters involved luring investors with promises of high returns on deposits and investments.