Assam: Midday meal workers threaten protests in state

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The members of the All Assam LP and UP Schools Midday Meal (Pradhan Mantri Poshan) Workers’ Association have mentioned that their demands regarding the increase in their remuneration have fallen into deaf ears, and even after they were promised inclusion in the Orunodoi Scheme, no action has been taken in that regard. Demanding immediate action to resolve their problems, the association has threatened to stage a protest at Chachal on February 7.

Some of the key demands put forward by the organisation include the increase of the remuneration from the existing Rs 1,500 to Rs 5,000, the payment of remuneration for all 12 months instead of the current 10 months, the regulation of the positions by issuing appointment letters, and the timely payment of the remuneration.