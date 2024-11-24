Assam: Minister Atul Bora Congratulates Diptimayee Choudhury

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a significant victory for the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), Diptimayee Choudhury has won the Bongaigaon constituency bye-election. Atul Bora, Minister of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary and president of AGP, extended heartfelt congratulations to Choudhury on her win.

Bora expressed his appreciation for the people of Assam, who demonstrated their trust in regionalism and AGP members in the Bongaigaon bye-election. He stated that the people of Bongaigaon have again proven their faith in regionalism and want the development of Assam.

Keshab Mahanta, working president of AGP, also congratulated Choudhury on her victory. He said that the people of Assam have shown their love and trust in AGP by choosing Choudhury as the winner of this election. Mahanta added that Choudhury will continue to work for the development of Assam and its people.

Also Read: Assam: BJP-led alliance blanks opposition in bye-poll