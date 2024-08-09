Assam: Minister Bimal Borah takes stock of health of Bezbaruah’s granddaughter

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Following an instruction from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Borah met the ailing granddaughter of Sahityarathi Laxminath Bezbaruah, Ira Ghosh, at her Baliganj residence in Kolkata today. He took stock of her health and prayed for her early recovery. Ira Ghosh is the daughter of Laxminath Bezbaruah’s second daughter, Ratna Baruah. Octogenarian social worker Ira Ghosh has been suffering from an ailment for the past few days.

The minister felicitated Ghosh with a phulam gamosa, a cheleng chador, and a xorai. Ghosh expressed her wish to visit the Sambhapul residence and the reading room (sadhana griha) of Laxminath Bezbaruah, where he spent 20 years of his life. The president and secretary of the Laxminath Bezbaruah Smriti Raksha Samiti, Pradyut Kumar Choudhury and Rantu Deka, respectively, resident commission of Kolkata Assam Bhawan Tapas Deb, and others accompanied the minister.

